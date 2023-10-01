Richie Palacios, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, October 1 at 3:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

Palacios has five doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .267.

Palacios has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 30 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of them.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Palacios has an RBI in 11 of 30 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (23.3%), including one multi-run game.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .209 AVG .319 .261 OBP .353 .372 SLG .660 3 XBH 8 2 HR 4 7 RBI 9 3/3 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 1

