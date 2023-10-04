Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +550, the Kansas City Chiefs sport the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 4.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Chiefs' Super Bowl odds (+550) place them second-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only fifth-best.
- In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Chiefs currently have slightly better odds, going from +600 at the beginning of the season to +550.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Chiefs have a 15.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City has two wins against the spread this year.
- Two Chiefs games (out of four) have hit the over this season.
- The Chiefs are 3-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).
- Kansas City has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.
- The Chiefs rank eighth in total defense this season (294.5 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 393 total yards per game.
- The Chiefs rank ninth in points scored this season (25.3 points per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 15 points allowed per game.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 1,006 yards (251.5 per game), completing 64.3%, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.
- Mahomes also has run for 154 yards and zero scores.
- In four games, Isiah Pacheco has run for 270 yards (67.5 per game) and two scores.
- In the passing game, Pacheco has scored zero times, with 10 catches for 90 yards.
- In three games, Travis Kelce has 17 catches for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and two scores.
- Rashee Rice has 13 receptions for 140 yards (35.0 per game) and one TD in four games.
- In four games for the Chiefs, Trent McDuffie has totaled 22 tackles.
Chiefs Player Futures
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|L 21-20
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|W 17-9
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|W 41-10
|+50000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|W 23-20
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+2200
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+700
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+25000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:18 AM ET.
