We have running back rankings available for you, going into Week 5 of the NFL season -- see below before setting your fantasy lineup!

Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 5

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Rush Att./Game Targets/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers 120.0 30.0 20.0 5.2 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 89.4 22.4 12.0 3.8 Kyren Williams Rams 81.6 20.4 16.0 5.5 Devon Achane Dolphins 80.2 26.7 9.0 3.3 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 73.6 18.4 16.0 2.5 Bijan Robinson Falcons 70.2 17.6 13.3 5.5 Tony Pollard Cowboys 66.2 16.6 18.3 4.2 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 62.6 15.7 15.3 1.8 D'Andre Swift Eagles 61.1 15.3 14.8 2.8 David Montgomery Lions 59.9 20.0 23.0 1 Derrick Henry Titans 58.8 14.7 18.3 2 James Cook Bills 58.1 14.5 14.0 3.5 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 58.0 14.5 13.8 3 Josh Jacobs Raiders 57.9 14.5 15.5 6.2 Travis Etienne Jaguars 55.6 13.9 17.3 4 James Conner Cardinals 54.8 13.7 15.5 2.5 Jerome Ford Browns 54.3 13.6 12.5 3.2 Zack Moss Colts 52.2 17.4 22.0 2.7 Alexander Mattison Vikings 46.6 11.7 14.0 4.5 Joe Mixon Bengals 46.4 11.6 14.8 3.2 Rachaad White Buccaneers 46.2 11.6 15.8 3.2 Khalil Herbert Bears 43.9 11.0 10.3 3.8 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 43.1 10.8 15.0 4 Miles Sanders Panthers 42.9 10.7 13.5 5.8 Jaylen Warren Steelers 39.1 9.8 6.3 5.5 Dameon Pierce Texans 38.9 9.7 16.0 2.8 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 38.9 9.7 9.8 4.5 Saquon Barkley Giants 36.5 18.3 14.5 5.5 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 36.3 9.1 11.3 2 Roschon Johnson Bears 33.1 8.3 5.5 3 Latavius Murray Bills 30.5 7.6 4.3 1.8 Breece Hall Jets 30.2 7.6 8.0 2.5 Javonte Williams Broncos 29.9 7.5 9.5 3.8 Gus Edwards Ravens 29.4 7.4 11.0 0.8 Aaron Jones Packers 29.1 14.6 7.0 3 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 28.6 7.2 6.5 3 Najee Harris Steelers 28.4 7.1 12.3 2 Joshua Kelley Chargers 28.2 7.1 14.3 0.8 Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos 27.7 6.9 3.3 1 Samaje Perine Broncos 27.1 6.8 4.5 3.2 Austin Ekeler Chargers 26.4 26.4 16.0 5 Matt Breida Giants 25.7 6.4 5.3 2.2 Jerick McKinnon Chiefs 25.7 6.4 1.5 2.2 Tony Jones Jr. Saints 25.1 8.4 7.0 2 Tyjae Spears Titans 25.0 6.3 5.0 3.5 Justice Hill Ravens 24.5 8.2 7.3 1 Rico Dowdle Cowboys 24.0 6.0 5.0 1.2 Kenneth Gainwell Eagles 23.3 7.8 10.7 2.7 Nick Chubb Browns 23.1 11.6 14.0 2 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs 22.6 5.7 6.3 1.2

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

This Week's Games

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.