Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arkansas
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football schedule in Week 6 is not one to miss. The matchups include the Arkansas Razorbacks squaring off against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Arkansas.
College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week
Arkansas State Red Wolves at Troy Trojans
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Troy (-15.5)
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Central Arkansas Bears
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-12.5)
