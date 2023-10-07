When the Ole Miss Rebels square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, our computer model predicts the Rebels will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-12.5) Under (62.5) Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 SEC Predictions

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ole Miss vs. Arkansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Razorbacks have a 23.5% chance to win.

The Razorbacks is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Arkansas is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

The Razorbacks have gone over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

The average over/under for Arkansas games this season is 8.9 fewer points than the point total of 62.5 for this outing.

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

Against the spread, the Rebels are 3-1-0 this year.

Ole Miss is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

Ole Miss has had two games (out of four) go over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 62.5 points, 0.7 higher than the average total in Ole Miss games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Razorbacks vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 44.6 24.6 58.7 26.3 23.5 22.0 Arkansas 33.6 25.0 38.3 19.0 31.0 34.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.