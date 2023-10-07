In the contest between the Troy Trojans and Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, October 7 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Trojans to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Arkansas State vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-15.5) Over (52.5) Troy 38, Arkansas State 18

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wolves based on the moneyline is 16.0%.

The Red Wolves' ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

Arkansas State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 15.5 points or more this season (0-2).

In the Red Wolves' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

The average over/under for Arkansas State games this year is 0.4 more points than the point total of 52.5 for this outing.

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.2% in this contest.

The Trojans have posted one win against the spread this season.

One of the Trojans' four games this season has hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 1.2 higher than the average total in Troy games this season.

Red Wolves vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 26 23.8 29.7 23.3 20.5 24.5 Arkansas State 26 36.4 26 27 26 50.5

