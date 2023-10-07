Arkansas State vs. Troy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Troy Trojans (3-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Red Wolves will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Arkansas State matchup.
Arkansas State vs. Troy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Arkansas State vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-16.5)
|51.5
|-800
|+550
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Troy (-16.5)
|52.5
|-880
|+580
FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
Arkansas State vs. Troy Betting Trends
- Arkansas State has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Troy has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
