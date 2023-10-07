The Troy Trojans (3-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Red Wolves will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Arkansas State vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Arkansas State vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-16.5) 51.5 -800 +550 FanDuel Troy (-16.5) 52.5 -880 +580

Week 6 Odds

Arkansas State vs. Troy Betting Trends

Arkansas State has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Troy has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

