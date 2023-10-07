Sun Belt rivals square off when the Troy Trojans (3-2) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Troy is favored by 16.5 points. The game has a point total set at 51.5.

Troy ranks 53rd in total offense this season (415.4 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 415.4 yards allowed per game. Arkansas State ranks 78th in total yards per game (380.8), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS with 434.4 total yards conceded per contest.

Arkansas State vs. Troy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Troy vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -16.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Arkansas State Recent Performance

The Red Wolves have gained 488.7 yards per game in their past three games (106th in college football). Defensively, they have conceded 380.3 (102nd).

The Red Wolves are 20th-best in college football in points scored for the past three games (42.3 per game) and 100th in points conceded (24).

Arkansas State is 84th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (252 per game), and -33-worst in passing yards allowed (235).

The Red Wolves are 19th-best in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (236.7), and ninth-worst in rushing yards conceded (145.3).

In their last three games, the Red Wolves have covered the spread each time, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Arkansas State has gone over the total twice.

Week 6 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State's ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

The Red Wolves have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Arkansas State games have gone over the point total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This season, Arkansas State has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, Arkansas State has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +550 on the moneyline.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has thrown for 694 yards on 35-of-52 passing with 10 touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 189 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Ja'Quez Cross has run the ball 49 times for 337 yards, with three touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson has racked up 274 receiving yards on 14 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jeff Foreman has put up a 184-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught six passes on 15 targets.

Corey Rucker's nine catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 128 yards (25.6 ypg).

Javante Mackey, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has amassed two sacks, two TFL and 26 tackles.

Trevian Thomas has a team-high one interception to go along with 17 tackles and one pass defended.

