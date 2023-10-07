The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Razorbacks are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under is 63.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. Arkansas matchup.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • City: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Ole Miss (-11.5) 63.5 -450 +350
FanDuel Ole Miss (-11.5) 63.5 -465 +350

Week 6 Odds

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

  • Arkansas has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Razorbacks have covered the spread when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
  • Ole Miss has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Rebels have been favored by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

