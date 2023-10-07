The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Razorbacks are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under is 63.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. Arkansas matchup.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-11.5) 63.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-11.5) 63.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Arkansas has won one game against the spread this season.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Ole Miss has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Rebels have been favored by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

