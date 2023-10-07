The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) are 11.5-point favorites when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The over/under is set at 62.5 points for the game.

Offensively, Ole Miss has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FBS by putting up 44.6 points per game. The Rebels rank 67th on defense (24.6 points allowed per game). Arkansas ranks 103rd with 342.2 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 48th with 339 total yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -11.5 -110 -110 62.5 -110 -110 -450 +350

Arkansas Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Razorbacks are struggling right now. In their past three games, they are accumulating 341.3 yards per game (-55-worst in college football) and giving up 401.3 (ninth-worst).

In their past three games, the Razorbacks are scoring 28 points per game (22nd-worst in college football), and allowing 35.3 per game (-85-worst).

Arkansas is eighth-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (222.7), and -52-worst in passing yards given up (244.7).

The Razorbacks are -63-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (118.7), and -14-worst in rushing yards given up (156.7).

Week 6 SEC Betting Trends

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Razorbacks have won their only game this year when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in three of Arkansas' four games with a set total.

Arkansas has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Arkansas has played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has racked up 1,050 yards on 68% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 125 yards with one score.

AJ Green has carried the ball 32 times for 195 yards, with two touchdowns.

Rashod Dubinion has piled up 47 carries and totaled 177 yards with one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong has collected 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 351 (70.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has caught 16 passes and compiled 253 receiving yards (50.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa's 26 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Keivie Rose has racked up 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up two TFL and seven tackles.

Jaheim Thomas, Arkansas' leading tackler, has 35 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks this year.

Dwight McGlothern leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting seven tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.

