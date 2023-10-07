Our projection model predicts the Central Arkansas Bears will defeat the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday, October 7 at 5:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at First Security Field at Estes Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Central Arkansas (-5.6) 64.5 Central Arkansas 35, Southeast Missouri State 29

Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)

The Bears covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bears games.

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

Out of Redhawks three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Bears vs. Redhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Arkansas 39.0 24.4 61.0 9.5 24.3 34.3 Southeast Missouri State 27.0 29.8 35.0 16.5 19.0 43.0

