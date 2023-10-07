Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Our projection model predicts the Central Arkansas Bears will defeat the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday, October 7 at 5:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at First Security Field at Estes Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Central Arkansas (-5.6)
|64.5
|Central Arkansas 35, Southeast Missouri State 29
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bears games.
Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)
- The Redhawks have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.
- Out of Redhawks three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bears vs. Redhawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Central Arkansas
|39.0
|24.4
|61.0
|9.5
|24.3
|34.3
|Southeast Missouri State
|27.0
|29.8
|35.0
|16.5
|19.0
|43.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.