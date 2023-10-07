Week 6 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how each MVFC team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

MVFC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Southern Illinois

  • Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 10-0
  • Overall Rank: 1st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd
  • Last Game: W 33-20 vs Missouri State

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Youngstown State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. South Dakota State

  • Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 9-1
  • Overall Rank: 2nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st
  • Last Game: W 42-21 vs North Dakota

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Illinois State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. South Dakota

  • Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 8-2
  • Overall Rank: 4th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd
  • Last Game: W 24-19 vs North Dakota State

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Murray State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. North Dakota State

  • Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Overall Rank: 5th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th
  • Last Game: L 24-19 vs South Dakota

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Missouri State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Missouri State

  • Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 9th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd
  • Last Game: L 33-20 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: North Dakota State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. North Dakota

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 21st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th
  • Last Game: L 42-21 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Western Illinois
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Illinois State

  • Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Overall Rank: 57th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 117th
  • Last Game: W 48-17 vs Lindenwood

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: South Dakota State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Murray State

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 3-6
  • Overall Rank: 58th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 120th
  • Last Game: W 30-28 vs Indiana State

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ South Dakota
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Northern Iowa

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Overall Rank: 68th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th
  • Last Game: W 44-41 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Indiana State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Youngstown State

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Overall Rank: 84th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th
  • Last Game: L 44-41 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Southern Illinois
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Indiana State

  • Current Record: 0-4 | Projected Record: 1-8
  • Overall Rank: 108th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th
  • Last Game: L 30-28 vs Murray State

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Northern Iowa
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Western Illinois

  • Current Record: 0-4 | Projected Record: 0-10
  • Overall Rank: 115th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st
  • Last Game: L 37-17 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ North Dakota
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

