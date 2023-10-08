Chiefs vs. Vikings: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
As the Chiefs prepare for this matchup against the Vikings, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Chiefs vs. Vikings Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chiefs
|3.5
|52.5
|-190
|+155
Chiefs vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats
Kansas City Chiefs
- Kansas City's contests this year have an average total of 48.1, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Chiefs have gone 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs have won 75% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-1).
- Kansas City is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
Minnesota Vikings
- The Vikings and their opponents have scored more than 52.5 combined points once this season.
- The average total for Minnesota's games this season is 48.1 points, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Vikings have covered the spread once over four games with a set spread.
- The Vikings lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Minnesota has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and lost that game.
Chiefs vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Chiefs
|25.3
|11
|15.0
|5
|48.1
|0
|4
|Vikings
|22.5
|18
|23.8
|19
|48.1
|1
|4
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.1
|50.3
|46.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.5
|29.0
|26.0
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|1-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.1
|49.0
|47.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.5
|25.0
|26.0
|ATS Record
|1-2-1
|0-2-0
|1-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
