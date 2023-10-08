Derrick Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Henry's stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Henry has rushed for 285 yards on 73 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and has six catches (eight targets) for 82 yards.

Derrick Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

No other running back is on the injury list for the Titans.

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Henry 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 73 285 2 3.9 8 6 82 0

Henry Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0

