The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) and Minnesota Vikings (1-3) are scheduled to go head to head at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 8, which means that Patrick Mahomes II and Kirk Cousins will be leading the charge for the respective sides. Below, we break down both QBs, spotlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Chiefs vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Kirk Cousins Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Stats Kirk Cousins 4 Games Played 4 64.3% Completion % 68.8% 1,006 (251.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,214 (303.5) 8 Touchdowns 11 4 Interceptions 4 154 (38.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 17 (4.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Vikings Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Vikings rank 19th in the NFL in points allowed (23.8 per game) and 20th in total yards allowed (344.8 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Minnesota ranks 21st in the NFL with 934 passing yards allowed (233.5 per game) and 19th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).

Against the run, the Vikings have surrendered 445 total rushing yards (15th in NFL) and rank sixth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.5).

On defense, Minnesota is 16th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 39.3%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 17th at 60.0%.

Chiefs Defensive Stats

