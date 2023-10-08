The Tennessee Titans (2-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) play on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in a battle of AFC South foes, and here are best bets recommendations.

When is Titans vs. Colts?

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Colts compared to the BetMGM line, a 22.6 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Colts.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Titans' implied win probability is 57.4%.

The Titans have not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.

Tennessee has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

The Colts have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.

Indianapolis has entered two games this season as the underdog by +114 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+2.5)



Indianapolis (+2.5) The Titans have covered the spread three times over four games with a set spread.

The Colts have covered the spread two times this season (2-2-0).

In games it has played as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Colts have an ATS record of 1-1.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43.5)



Under (43.5) These teams average a combined 42.3 points per game, 1.2 less points than the over/under of 43.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 42.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the point total in this game.

Out of the Titans' four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

The Colts have gone over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

Ryan Tannehill Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 197.0 2 7.0 1

Anthony Richardson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 159.7 3 43.7 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.