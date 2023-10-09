Raiders vs. Packers Injury Report — Week 5
For their matchup against the Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, October 9 at 8:15 PM , the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) have eight players on the injury report.
The Raiders head into this matchup after a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their last game.
The Packers are coming off of a loss to the Detroit Lions by the score of 34-20.
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcus Epps
|S
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|David Long Jr.
|CB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Zach Tom
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Elgton Jenkins
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jon Runyan
|OG
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Back
|Questionable
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|Biceps
|Full Participation In Practice
|Zayne Anderson
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
Raiders vs. Packers Game Info
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Raiders Season Insights
- While the Raiders rank 16th in total defense with 337 yards allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (281.8 yards per game).
- The Raiders rank third-worst in scoring offense (15.5 points per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 25.3 points allowed per contest.
- The Raiders are averaging 216.5 passing yards per game offensively this season (14th in NFL), and they are surrendering 202.8 passing yards per game (12th) on defense.
- Las Vegas has been a bottom-five run offense this year, ranking worst with 65.3 rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders are ranked 25th in the NFL (134.3 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Raiders have the second-worst turnover margin in the league at -9, forcing one turnover (32nd in NFL) while turning it over 10 times (28th in NFL).
Packers Season Insights
- The Packers' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, registering 280.8 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 21st with 352.5 total yards ceded per contest.
- The Packers are generating 25 points per contest on offense this season (10th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 24 points per contest (21st-ranked) on defense.
- The Packers are compiling 206.3 passing yards per game on offense this season (18th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 197.3 passing yards per game (10th-ranked) on defense.
- Green Bay has plenty of room to improve in the running game, as it ranks second-worst in rushing yards per game (74.5) and second-worst in rushing yards allowed per game (155.3).
- With four forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) and three turnovers committed (fifth in NFL) this season, the Packers rank 14th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +1.
Raiders vs. Packers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-130), Packers (+110)
- Total: 45.5 points
