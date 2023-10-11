How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 11
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, October 11, the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings will open their seasons against one another at Crypto.com Arena in in Los Angeles.
Watch the action on TNT and Max as the Avalanche and the Kings take the ice.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the league last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche scored last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 261 power-play chances.
- The Avalanche were sixth in the league with a 24.52% power-play conversion rate.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
|Devon Toews
|80
|7
|43
|50
|39
|45
|-
Kings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- The Kings' 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the NHL.
- Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.
- With 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), the Kings were fourth-best in the NHL.
- The Kings' power-play percentage (25.28) put them fourth in the league.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|50%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|26
|67
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|48.9%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|40.3%
