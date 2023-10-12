For their matchup with the Denver Broncos (1-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, October 12 at 8:15 PM , the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) have 10 players on the injury report.

The Chiefs took on the Minnesota Vikings in their most recent outing, winning 27-20.

The Broncos are coming off of a loss to the New York Jets by the score of 31-21.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kadarius Toney WR Toe Full Participation In Practice Travis Kelce TE Ankle Questionable Matt Dickerson DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tommy Townsend P Knee Questionable George Karlaftis DE Hamstring Questionable Michael Danna DE Rib Full Participation In Practice Drue Tranquill LB Knee Full Participation In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Trent McDuffie CB Quad Full Participation In Practice Nick Bolton LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Javonte Williams RB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad Limited Participation In Practice Justin Strnad LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring Questionable Frank Clark OLB Illness Out Baron Browning OLB Knee Out D.J. Jones DT Knee Out Mike Purcell DL Ribs Limited Participation In Practice

Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chiefs Season Insights

The Chiefs are totaling 381.0 yards per game on offense this year (seventh in NFL), and they are giving up 301.4 yards per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Chiefs rank ninth in points scored this year (25.6 points per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 16.0 points allowed per game.

The Chiefs are putting up 258.0 passing yards per game on offense (seventh in the NFL), and they rank 13th on defense with 204.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Kansas City is averaging 123.0 rushing yards per game on offense this year (12th in NFL), and is giving up 97.2 rushing yards per game (11th) on defense.

With six forced turnovers (15th in NFL) against eight turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Chiefs (-2) own the 19th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10.5)

Chiefs (-10.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-600), Broncos (+425)

Chiefs (-600), Broncos (+425) Total: 47 points

