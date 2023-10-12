Chiefs vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) are projected to prolong their four-game winning streak, as they are heavily favored by 10.5 points against the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This game has a point total of 50.
The Chiefs' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on their matchup with Broncos.
Chiefs vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-10.5)
|50
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-10.5)
|50
|-520
|+400
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Kansas City vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Insights
- Kansas City has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Two of Kansas City's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
- Denver is winless against the spread this year.
- Of five Denver games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
