Will Isiah Pacheco Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 6?
Will Isiah Pacheco get into the end zone when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos play in Week 6 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: -141 (Bet $14.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Pacheco has rushed for a team-leading 325 yards on 71 attempts (65 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- Pacheco also has 11 catches for 99 yards (19.8 per game).
- Pacheco has rushed for a TD in three games (of five games played).
Isiah Pacheco Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|8
|23
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|12
|70
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|62
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|20
|115
|1
|3
|43
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|16
|55
|1
|1
|9
|0
