The SMU Mustangs (3-2) hit the road for an AAC showdown against the East Carolina Pirates (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

SMU ranks 39th in total offense this year (433.8 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 433.8 yards allowed per game. East Carolina ranks eighth-worst in total yards per game (300.2), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 32nd in the FBS with 328.6 total yards allowed per contest.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN.

SMU vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

SMU vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

SMU East Carolina 433.8 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.2 (130th) 315.6 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.6 (20th) 177.8 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131 (98th) 256 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.2 (118th) 6 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (65th) 2 (127th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (38th)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has racked up 1,191 yards (238.2 ypg) on 94-of-160 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 332 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 27 times for 153 yards (30.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Hudson has hauled in 10 receptions for 178 yards (35.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jake Bailey has put up a 175-yard season so far, reeling in 17 passes on 20 targets.

Roderick Daniels Jr. has compiled eight receptions for 173 yards, an average of 34.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn leads East Carolina with 611 yards on 55-of-112 passing with one touchdown compared to five interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris has run for 217 yards on 57 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Mason Garcia has taken 33 carries and totaled 177 yards with one touchdown.

Jaylen Johnson's 206 receiving yards (41.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 20 catches on 35 targets.

Jsi Hatfield has 14 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 202 yards (40.4 yards per game) this year.

Chase Sowell's 15 receptions (on 24 targets) have netted him 148 yards (29.6 ypg).

