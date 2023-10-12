Week 7 Big 12 Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Week 7 college football slate includes five games with Big 12 teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 7 Big 12 Results
Houston 41 West Virginia 39
- Pregame Favorite: West Virginia (-3)
- Pregame Total: 49.5
Houston Leaders
- Passing: Donovan Smith (21-for-27, 253 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Stacy Sneed (7 ATT, 78 YDS)
- Receiving: Stephon Johnson Jr. (4 TAR, 4 REC, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)
West Virginia Leaders
- Passing: Garrett Greene (20-for-38, 391 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: CJ Donaldson (17 ATT, 66 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Devin Carter (11 TAR, 5 REC, 116 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Houston
|West Virginia
|393
|Total Yards
|546
|253
|Passing Yards
|391
|140
|Rushing Yards
|155
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 7 Big 12 Games
Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Cincinnati (-5.5)
BYU Cougars at TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: TCU (-6)
No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas (-3)
Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas Tech (-1.5)
