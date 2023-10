As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (seven matches), No. 169-ranked Katarina Zavatska and No. 207 Despina Papamichail will be matching up at Skanes Family Hotel Monastir in Monastir, Tunisia.

WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 Info

Tournament: WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023

WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel:

Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir

Skanes Family Hotel Monastir Location: Monastir, Tunisia

Monastir, Tunisia Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Chiraz Bechri vs. Natalija Stevanovic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 AM ET Stevanovic (-3000) Bechri (+825) Katarina Zavatska vs. Despina Papamichail Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 AM ET Zavatska (-250) Papamichail (+170) Cagla Buyukakcay vs. Chloe Paquet Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 AM ET Paquet (-225) Buyukakcay (+160) Elsa Jacquemot vs. Irene Burillo Escorihuela Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 AM ET Jacquemot (-550) Burillo Escorihuela (+325) Sachia Vickery vs. Anna Siskova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 AM ET Vickery (-650) Siskova (+360) Weronika Falkowska vs. Carole Monnet Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 AM ET Monnet (-160) Falkowska (+115) Feryel Ben Hassen vs. Alexandra Eala Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Eala (-10000) Ben Hassen (+1100)

