Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 14, when the Alabama Crimson Tide and Arkansas Razorbacks square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Crimson Tide. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Arkansas vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Alabama (-19.5) Over (46.5) Alabama 36, Arkansas 15

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The Razorbacks have a 11.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

The Razorbacks have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

The average point total for Arkansas this season is 8.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have a 93.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Crimson Tide's record against the spread is 4-2-0.

Alabama has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

This season, four of the Crimson Tide's six games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 46.5, 5.8 points fewer than the average total in Alabama games thus far this season.

Razorbacks vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 31.2 15.2 34.7 17 27.7 13.3 Arkansas 31.3 25.3 38.3 19 25.5 30.5

