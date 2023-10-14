The Week 7 college football schedule includes top teams in play, including fans watching from Arkansas. Among those games is the Arkansas Razorbacks playing the Alabama Crimson Tide.

College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-19.5)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Rice-Totten Stadium TV Channel: Valley SN

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Central Arkansas Bears

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

First Security Field at Estes Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

