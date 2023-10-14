Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arkansas
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Week 7 college football schedule includes top teams in play, including fans watching from Arkansas. Among those games is the Arkansas Razorbacks playing the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-19.5)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium
- TV Channel: Valley SN
Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Central Arkansas Bears
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.