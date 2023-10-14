SEC foes meet when the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama owns the 55th-ranked offense this season (31.2 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking 14th-best with only 15.2 points allowed per game. Arkansas ranks 21st-worst in total yards per game (332.8), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 42nd in the FBS with 340.7 total yards ceded per contest.

Arkansas vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Arkansas vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Arkansas Alabama 332.8 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.0 (75th) 340.7 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.5 (31st) 111.5 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.7 (84th) 221.3 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.3 (85th) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (36th) 11 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,300 yards on 67.1% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 136 yards with one score.

AJ Green has carried the ball 32 times for 195 yards, with two touchdowns.

Rashod Dubinion has collected 187 yards (on 51 attempts) with one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong has collected 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 437 (72.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has 16 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 253 yards (42.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Isaac TeSlaa's 32 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 181 yards and one touchdown.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 1,159 pass yards for Alabama, completing 67.6% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 158 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 57 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 79 times for 371 yards (61.8 per game), scoring three times.

Roydell Williams has been handed the ball 54 times this year and racked up 251 yards (41.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in 17 receptions for 386 yards (64.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Isaiah Bond has caught 19 passes for 275 yards (45.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Amari Niblack's nine catches are good enough for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

