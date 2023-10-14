The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) host the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Arkansas is a 19.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 46.5 for the outing.

Alabama has the 88th-ranked offense this season (360 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking 19th-best with just 299.5 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Arkansas ranks 53rd in the FBS (31.3 points per game), and it is 68th on the other side of the ball (25.3 points allowed per game).

Arkansas vs. Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Alabama vs Arkansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -19.5 -110 -110 46.5 -115 -105 -1100 +700

Arkansas Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Razorbacks are gaining 295.3 yards per game (-94-worst in college football) and allowing 424 (21st-worst), ranking them among the poorest squads in both categories.

The Razorbacks are -20-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (24.3 per game) and -55-worst in points allowed (31.7).

Arkansas is accumulating 223.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (seventh-worst in the country), and allowing 227.7 per game (-14-worst).

The Razorbacks are -110-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (71.7), and -80-worst in rushing yards conceded (196.3).

Over their past three games, the Razorbacks have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In Arkansas' past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

In Arkansas' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

Arkansas has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Arkansas has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +700 moneyline set for this game.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has racked up 1,300 yards (216.7 yards per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 136 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, AJ Green, has carried the ball 32 times for 195 yards (32.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Rashod Dubinion has totaled 187 yards on 51 carries with one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong has collected 35 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 437 (72.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has caught 16 passes and compiled 253 receiving yards (42.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa's 15 catches (on 32 targets) have netted him 181 yards (30.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Keivie Rose has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has two TFL and eight tackles.

Arkansas' top-tackler, Jaheim Thomas, has 46 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks this year.

Dwight McGlothern leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording seven tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.

