According to our computer projection model, the Central Arkansas Bears will defeat the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks when the two teams play at First Security Field at Estes Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 5:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Central Arkansas vs. SFA Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Central Arkansas (-12.8) 63.4 Central Arkansas 38, SFA 25

Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)

The Bears compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bears games.

SFA Betting Info (2022)

The 'Jacks put together a 3-6-0 ATS record last season.

Last year, six 'Jacks games went over the point total.

Bears vs. 'Jacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Arkansas 38.8 25.8 53.3 17.3 24.3 34.3 SFA 36.0 25.2 38.0 19.7 34.0 30.7

