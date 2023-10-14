The Central Arkansas Bears (4-2) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at First Security Field at Estes Stadium in a UAC battle.

On the offensive side of the ball, Central Arkansas has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FCS by compiling 38.8 points per game. The Bears rank 53rd on defense (25.8 points allowed per game). SFA's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FCS with 418.2 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 352.7 total yards per game, which ranks 60th.

Central Arkansas vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Conway, Arkansas Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

Central Arkansas vs. SFA Key Statistics

Central Arkansas SFA 480.2 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.2 (12th) 302.2 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.7 (86th) 223.7 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.3 (34th) 256.5 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.8 (26th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain has 1,486 yards passing for Central Arkansas, completing 65.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Shunderrick Powell has 783 rushing yards on 87 carries with five touchdowns. He's also added 18 catches for 107 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Kylin James has carried the ball 23 times for 235 yards (39.2 per game) and four touchdowns, while also racking up 232 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

Myles Butler's team-leading 345 yards as a receiver have come on 22 catches (out of 23 targets) with five touchdowns.

Jarrod Barnes has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 333 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has put up 1,309 passing yards, or 218.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.1% of his passes and has tossed 12 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 37.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, Anthony Williams, has carried the ball 74 times for 363 yards (60.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 220 receiving yards (36.7 per game) on 14 catches with five receiving touchdowns.

Jerrell Wimbley has piled up 67 carries and totaled 358 yards with three touchdowns.

Kylon Harris has hauled in 346 receiving yards on 34 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Lawton Rikel has put together a 279-yard season so far. He's caught 24 passes on 18 targets.

