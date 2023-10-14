The No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) face a fellow SEC opponent when they host the Auburn Tigers (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

LSU owns the third-best offense this season in terms of total yards (548.5 yards per game), but rank 10th-worst on defense (445.7 yards allowed per game). Auburn's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 25th-best in the FBS with 18.2 points surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is generating 29.6 points per game, which ranks 71st.

LSU vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

LSU vs. Auburn Key Statistics

LSU Auburn 548.5 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.2 (116th) 445.7 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.8 (15th) 210.7 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202 (20th) 337.8 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (123rd) 4 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 1,970 yards (328.3 ypg) on 132-of-181 passing with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 422 rushing yards on 75 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Logan Diggs, has carried the ball 81 times for 488 yards (81.3 per game), scoring four times.

Malik Nabers' team-leading 771 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 64 targets) with six touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has reeled in 37 passes while averaging 100.5 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has a total of 170 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in nine passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 643 yards (128.6 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 198 yards (39.6 ypg) on 45 carries with two touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has carried the ball 50 times for 202 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jay Fair has registered 18 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 196 (39.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has 15 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 145 yards (29 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Shane Hooks' eight grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 106 yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

