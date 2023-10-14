The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are expected to come out on top in their game against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, according to our computer model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

UAPB vs. Mississippi Valley State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UAPB (-0.7) 41.5 UAPB 21, Mississippi Valley State 20

Week 7 SWAC Predictions

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions is 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Lions' two games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

Delta Devils games hit the over just twice last season.

Golden Lions vs. Delta Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mississippi Valley State 10 33.2 7 31 9.5 33 UAPB 13.2 28.8 10.5 23.5 15.5 36.5

