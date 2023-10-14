The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) square off against a fellow SWAC opponent when they visit the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Rice-Totten Stadium.

Mississippi Valley State has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking third-worst with 10.0 points per game. The defense ranks 100th in the FCS (33.2 points allowed per game). UAPB ranks ninth-worst in points per game (13.2), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 73rd in the FCS with 28.8 points allowed per contest.

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on Valley SN, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAPB vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Valley SN

Valley SN City: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

UAPB vs. Mississippi Valley State Key Statistics

UAPB Mississippi Valley State 299.2 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.4 (128th) 434.2 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.0 (2nd) 135.0 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 38.2 (127th) 164.2 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.2 (127th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon leads UAPB with 607 yards on 54-of-77 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 65 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on 33 carries.

Johness Davis has run the ball 51 times for 282 yards, with one touchdown.

BJ Curry has piled up 22 carries and totaled 130 yards with one touchdown.

Kenji Lewis' 175 receiving yards (35.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 15 catches on 18 targets with one touchdown.

Maurice Lloyd has caught 14 passes and compiled 167 receiving yards (33.4 per game).

Michael Jamerson's five catches (on five targets) have netted him 116 yards (23.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has 384 passing yards for Mississippi Valley State, completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns this season.

The team's top rusher, Jared Wilson, has carried the ball 29 times for 143 yards (28.6 per game).

This season, Jakobe Thomas has carried the ball three times for 35 yards (7.0 per game).

Rashad Eades' leads his squad with 88 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six catches (out of six targets).

Cobie Bates has grabbed nine passes while averaging 16.8 yards per game.

Jaxson Davis has a total of 78 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mississippi Valley State or UAPB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.