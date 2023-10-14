Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 7 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can watch all six games involving teams from the Big Sky.

Big Sky Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Sacramento State Hornets at Northern Colorado Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Portland State Vikings at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Washington Eagles at Idaho State Bengals 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UC Davis Aggies at Weber State Wildcats 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cal Poly Mustangs at Montana State Bobcats 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Montana Grizzlies at Idaho Vandals 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

