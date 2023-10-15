Best Bets, Odds for the Ravens vs. Titans Game – Week 6
Best bets are available for when the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) visit the Tennessee Titans (2-3) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ravens vs. Titans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When is Ravens vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Ravens are the bet in this matchup. They're favored by 4.8 more points in the model than BetMGM (10.3 to 5.5).
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Ravens a 72.1% chance to win.
- The Ravens have a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- Baltimore has played as a moneyline favorite of -258 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- The Titans have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won twice.
- Tennessee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +210 moneyline set for this game.
Who will win? The Ravens or Titans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Baltimore (-5.5)
- The Ravens have gone 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Baltimore has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- The Titans are 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
Parlay your bets together on the Ravens vs. Titans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (43)
- These teams average a combined 39.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the over/under of 43 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 9.4 less points per game (33.6) than this matchup's over/under of 43 points.
- The Ravens have combined with their opponent to go over in one of five games with a set total (20%).
- One of the Titans' five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 8.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|206.0
|4
|53.0
|4
Ryan Tannehill Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|210.4
|2
|8.0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.