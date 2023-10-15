Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a tough matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), facing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are giving up the third-fewest passing yards in the league, 175 per game.

Tannehill has passed for 1,052 yards (210.4 yards per game) this season while completing 63.4% of his passes for two touchdowns and five picks. Tannehill has also chipped in in the runnin game with 40 rushing yards (8.0 per game) on 12 attempts, including one touchdown.

Tannehill vs. the Ravens

Tannehill vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Baltimore hasn't let an opposing quarterback total 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Ravens have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks this season.

Baltimore has allowed one player to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Ravens have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

The pass defense of the Ravens is allowing 175 yards per contest this year, which ranks third in the league.

The Ravens' defense is third in the league by conceding 0.8 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (four total passing TDs).

Ryan Tannehill Passing Props vs. the Ravens

Passing Yards: 209.5 (-115)

209.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+180)

Tannehill Passing Insights

Tannehill has surpassed his passing yards prop total in three of five opportunities this season.

The Titans, who are 24th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 53.3% of the time while running 46.7%.

With 142 attempts for 1,052 passing yards, Tannehill is ninth in league play with 7.4 yards per attempt.

Twice in five games this season, Tannehill completed a touchdown pass -- but no games with more than one.

He has three total touchdowns this season (42.9% of his team's seven offensive TDs).

Tannehill has attempted 17 passes in the red zone (51.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Tannehill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 23-for-34 / 264 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 18-for-25 / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 6 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 13-for-25 / 104 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 20-for-24 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 1 TD at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 16-for-34 / 198 YDS / 0 TDs / 3 INTs 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

