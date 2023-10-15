The Baltimore Ravens will face the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 15 at 9:30 AM ET. Our computer model projects the Ravens will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Defensively, the Ravens have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by giving up only 15 points per game. They rank 16th on offense (21.8 points per game). From an offensive angle, the Titans are posting 293.6 total yards per game (24th-ranked). They rank 16th in the NFL on defense (334.8 total yards given up per game).

Titans vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (-4.5) Under (42) Ravens 23, Titans 13

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

Tennessee has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Games featuring Tennessee have hit the over just once this season.

The Titans average over/under is 42, which equals the total for this matchup.

Ravens Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ravens' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Baltimore has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Ravens have covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Baltimore games have hit the over just once this season.

The over/under for this game and the average total for Ravens games this season are equal at 42.

Titans vs. Ravens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baltimore 21.8 15 22 15.5 21.7 14.7 Tennessee 17.6 18.6 27 13.5 11.3 22

