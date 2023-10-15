Titans vs. Ravens Player Props & Odds – Week 6
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the venue where the Baltimore Ravens will match up against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
Before making a player prop bet, keep reading for the player props for the best contributors in this contest between the Ravens and the Titans.
Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds
- Henry Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250
Lamar Jackson Touchdown Odds
- Jackson Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Jackson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300
More Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Chris Moore
|-
|-
|18.5 (-113)
|Ryan Tannehill
|205.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-113)
|-
|Derrick Henry
|-
|63.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-120)
|DeAndre Hopkins
|-
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Tyjae Spears
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
More Ravens Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Nelson Agholor
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Mark Andrews
|-
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|Rashod Bateman
|-
|-
|14.5 (-113)
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Gus Edwards
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|-
|Zay Flowers
|-
|-
|58.5 (-113)
|Justice Hill
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-113)
|Lamar Jackson
|227.5 (-113)
|42.5 (-113)
|-
