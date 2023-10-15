The Baltimore Ravens (3-2) hit the road to meet the Tennessee Titans (2-3) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Titans

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Titans Insights

This year the Titans put up just 2.6 more points per game (17.6) than the Ravens give up (15).

The Titans rack up 27.2 more yards per game (293.6) than the Ravens give up (266.4).

This year Tennessee rushes for 15.2 more yards per game (106.6) than Baltimore allows (91.4).

The Titans have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (6).

Titans Home Performance

At home, the Titans average more points (27 per game) than they do overall (17.6). They also concede fewer points at home (13.5) than they do overall (18.6).

The Titans accumulate 370.5 yards per game at home (76.9 more than overall) and concede 276.5 at home (58.3 fewer than overall).

Tennessee picks up more passing yards at home (213.5 per game) than it does overall (187), and allows fewer at home (210 per game) than overall (240.2).

At home, the Titans accumulate more rushing yards (157 per game) than they do overall (106.6). They also allow fewer rushing yards at home (66.5) than they do overall (94.6).

The Titans convert 53.8% of third downs at home (16.7% more than overall), and concede on 17.4% of third downs at home (21.1% less than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Cleveland L 27-3 CBS 10/1/2023 Cincinnati W 27-3 FOX 10/8/2023 at Indianapolis L 23-16 CBS 10/15/2023 Baltimore - NFL Network 10/29/2023 Atlanta - CBS 11/2/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.