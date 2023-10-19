As they get ready to square off against the Arizona Coyotes (1-2) on Thursday, October 19 at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues (1-0-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Buchnevich LW Out Upper Body Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Blues Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blues ranked 17th in the NHL last season with 260 goals scored (3.2 per game).

St. Louis gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.

Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.

Coyotes Season Insights (2022-23)

With 225 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Coyotes had the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.

Arizona's total of 295 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 24th in the league.

With a goal differential of -70, they were 27th in the league.

