After one round of play at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship , Ashleigh Buhai is in the lead (+8000), shooting a 10-under 62.

Want to place a bet on the BMW Ladies Championship ? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BMW Ladies Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par/Distance: Par 72/6,680 yards

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!

BMW Ladies Championship Best Odds to Win

Jin-young Ko

Tee Time: 9:21 PM ET

9:21 PM ET Current Rank: 74th (+2)

74th (+2) Odds to Win: +1200

Ko Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 74 +2 1 3 74th

Click here to bet on Ko at the BMW Ladies Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 8:26 PM ET

8:26 PM ET Current Rank: 16th (-4)

16th (-4) Odds to Win: +1200

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 4 0 16th

Click here to bet on Kim with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Atthaya Thitikul

Tee Time: 7:42 PM ET

7:42 PM ET Current Rank: 38th (-2)

38th (-2) Odds to Win: +1200

Thitikul Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 4 0 38th

Want to place a bet on Thitikul in the BMW Ladies Championship ? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Nelly Korda

Tee Time: 7:53 PM ET

7:53 PM ET Current Rank: 38th (-2)

38th (-2) Odds to Win: +1400

Korda Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 4 2 38th

Think Korda can win the BMW Ladies Championship ? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Linn Grant

Tee Time: 7:42 PM ET

7:42 PM ET Current Rank: 38th (-2)

38th (-2) Odds to Win: +1600

Grant Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 3 1 38th

Click here to bet on Grant at the BMW Ladies Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

BMW Ladies Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Minjee Lee 3rd (-8) +1800 Ruoning Yin 5th (-7) +1800 Lilia Vu 24th (-3) +2000 Hae-Ran Ryu 5th (-7) +2200 Nasa Hataoka 59th (E) +2500 Ariya Jutanugarn 59th (E) +2500 Yuka Saso 59th (E) +2500 Georgia Hall 69th (+1) +2800 Celine Boutier 9th (-6) +2800 Megan Khang 11th (-5) +3000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.