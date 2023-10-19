The St. Louis Blues, with Robert Thomas, are in action Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Thomas available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Robert Thomas vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Thomas Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Thomas' plus-minus last season was -8, in 17:13 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 17 of 73 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Thomas had an assist in 37 games last season out of 73 games played, including multiple assists 10 times.

Thomas' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

Thomas has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Thomas Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes gave up 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in NHL action in goals against.

Their -70 goal differential ranked 27th in the league.

