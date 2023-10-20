Daniil Medvedev 2023 Erste Bank Open Odds
Daniil Medvedev, off a defeat in the round of 32 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters (to Sebastian Korda) in his previous tournament, will start the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria against Arthur Fils in the round of 32. Medvedev is the favorite (+333 odds) to be crowned champion at Wien, Wiener Stadthalle.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Erste Bank Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Medvedev at the 2023 Erste Bank Open
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: October 21-29
- Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle
- Location: Vienna, Austria
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Medvedev's Next Match
Medvedev will face Fils in the round of 32 of the Erste Bank Open on Tuesday, October 24 at 7:00 AM ET.
Medvedev has current moneyline odds of -650 to win his next contest against Fils. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Want to bet on Medvedev? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Medvedev Stats
- In his last match, Medvedev lost 6-7, 2-6 versus Korda in the Round of 32 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
- Medvedev is 66-15 over the past 12 months, with six tournament wins.
- Medvedev is 49-9 on hard courts over the past year, with five tournament wins.
- In his 81 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Medvedev has averaged 23.6 games.
- On hard courts, Medvedev has played 58 matches over the past year, and 22.3 games per match.
- Medvedev has won 33.3% of his return games and 83.8% of his service games over the past 12 months.
- Medvedev has won 35.1% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 85.3% of his service games during that timeframe.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.