Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arkansas
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Week 8 college football slate has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Arkansas Razorbacks that should be of interest to fans in Arkansas.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arkansas (-6.5)
Click here for a full State/Arkansas preview
Alcorn State Braves at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Simmons Bank Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
Click here for a full Alcorn State/UAPB preview
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-8.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.