According to our computer model, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will defeat the Arkansas State Red Wolves when the two teams match up at Centennial Bank Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (-8.5) Under (59.5) Coastal Carolina 33, Arkansas State 23

Week 8 Sun Belt Predictions

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wolves based on the moneyline is 27.8%.

The Red Wolves are 3-3-0 ATS this year.

Arkansas State is winless against the spread (0-3) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

The Red Wolves have gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Arkansas State this season is 6.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Chanticleers have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

The Chanticleers have four wins in six games against the spread this season.

Coastal Carolina has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

One of the Chanticleers' six games this season has hit the over.

Coastal Carolina games have had an average of 61.8 points this season, 2.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Red Wolves vs. Chanticleers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Coastal Carolina 30.2 23.7 37.7 17.7 22.7 29.7 Arkansas State 22.2 36.5 26.0 27.0 18.3 46.0

