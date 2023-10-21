The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) hit the road for a Sun Belt showdown against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Coastal Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best in the FBS by averaging 449.2 yards per game. The defense ranks 99th (397.3 yards allowed per game). Arkansas State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 459.8 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 94th with 351.2 total yards per contest.

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Arkansas State Coastal Carolina 351.2 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.2 (54th) 459.8 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.3 (72nd) 144.8 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.5 (71st) 206.3 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.7 (23rd) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (51st) 4 (126th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has racked up 850 yards on 63.3% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 194 yards with two scores.

Ja'Quez Cross has run for 353 yards on 55 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Zak Wallace has collected 215 yards (on 65 attempts) with one touchdown.

Courtney Jackson's 280 receiving yards (46.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 15 receptions on 24 targets with four touchdowns.

Jeff Foreman has caught 10 passes and compiled 260 receiving yards (43.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Corey Rucker's 33 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 179 yards.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has 1,675 yards passing for Coastal Carolina, completing 64.8% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has 309 rushing yards on 64 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 145 yards (24.2 per game).

CJ Beasley has carried the ball 27 times for 135 yards (22.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney's 545 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 54 times and has collected 35 catches and three touchdowns.

Jared Brown has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 354 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jameson Tucker has been the target of 15 passes and compiled 10 catches for 193 yards, an average of 32.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Coastal Carolina or Arkansas State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.