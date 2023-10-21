The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) will play their Sun Belt-rival, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Chanticleers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 10.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the outing.

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-10.5) 60.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-10.5) 60.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Arkansas State has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Coastal Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Chanticleers have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

