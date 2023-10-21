Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) will play their Sun Belt-rival, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Chanticleers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 10.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.
Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Coastal Carolina (-10.5)
|60.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Coastal Carolina (-10.5)
|60.5
|-410
|+315
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Arkansas State has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
- Coastal Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Chanticleers have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
