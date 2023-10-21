The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Centennial Bank Stadium. Arkansas State is a 10-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 59.5.

Coastal Carolina is totaling 30.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 55th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 57th, allowing 23.7 points per game. Arkansas State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 36.5 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 107th with 22.2 points per contest.

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Coastal Carolina vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Coastal Carolina -10 -110 -110 59.5 -115 -105 -375 +290

Arkansas State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Red Wolves are gaining 394.7 yards per game (-47-worst in college football) and allowing 472.3 (eighth-worst), ranking them among the poorest squads in both categories.

The Red Wolves are putting up 33.0 points per game in their past three games (60th in college football), and conceding 34.0 per game (-74-worst).

In its past three games, Arkansas State has thrown for 257.3 yards per game (81st in the country), and allowed 240.0 in the air (-38-worst).

The Red Wolves are -14-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (137.3), and -113-worst in rushing yards conceded (232.3).

The Red Wolves have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

Arkansas State has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Red Wolves have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Arkansas State has hit the over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

Arkansas State has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.

Arkansas State has entered four games this season as the underdog by +290 or more and is in those contests.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has racked up 850 yards on 63.3% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 194 yards with two scores.

Ja'Quez Cross has rushed for 353 yards on 55 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Zak Wallace has run for 215 yards across 65 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Courtney Jackson's 280 receiving yards (46.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 15 catches on 24 targets with four touchdowns.

Jeff Foreman has 10 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 260 yards (43.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Corey Rucker has racked up 179 reciving yards (29.8 ypg) this season.

Blayne Toll has collected 2.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 4.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Arkansas State's top-tackler, Javante Mackey, has 35 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks this year.

Trevian Thomas has a team-high one interception to go along with 25 tackles and one pass defended.

