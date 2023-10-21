The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) play a familiar opponent when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in an SEC battle.

While Arkansas ranks 52nd in total defense with 351.3 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly worse, ranking 16th-worst (321 yards per game). From an offensive standpoint, Mississippi State is posting 375.5 total yards per contest (81st-ranked). It ranks 92nd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (395.2 total yards allowed per game).

Here we will break down the specifics about this contest

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Arkansas Mississippi State 321 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.5 (103rd) 351.3 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.2 (70th) 109.9 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (66th) 211.1 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.7 (80th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 11 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has 1,450 yards passing for Arkansas, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 162 rushing yards (23.1 ypg) on 96 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, AJ Green, has carried the ball 38 times for 239 yards (34.1 per game), scoring two times.

Rashod Dubinion has collected 213 yards on 65 carries, scoring one time.

Andrew Armstrong's team-leading 485 yards as a receiver have come on 39 receptions (out of 46 targets) with four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has caught 16 passes for 253 yards (36.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Isaac TeSlaa's 19 catches have turned into 206 yards and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has put up 1,275 passing yards, or 212.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.4% of his passes and has recorded 10 touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 80 times for 458 yards (76.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 136 receiving yards (22.7 per game) on 17 catches.

Michael Wright has run for 138 yards across 20 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin has racked up 474 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Justin Robinson has collected 144 receiving yards (24 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

