A pair of SEC teams hit the field when the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) are in action on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are favored by 6 points. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Arkansas vs. Mississippi State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas (-6) 48.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas (-5.5) 48.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Arkansas has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Razorbacks have not covered the spread when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Mississippi State has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 6 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.