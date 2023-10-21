Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
A pair of SEC teams hit the field when the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) are in action on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are favored by 6 points. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Arkansas vs. Mississippi State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-6)
|48.5
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|Arkansas (-5.5)
|48.5
|-225
|+184
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Arkansas has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.
- The Razorbacks have not covered the spread when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Mississippi State has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 6 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
